Akylbek Japarov meets with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with the leader of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov within the framework of participation in the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS countries in Ashgabat. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov conveyed words of greetings to President Sadyr Japarov.

In turn, Akylbek Japarov conveyed words of greetings from Sadyr Japarov.

The head of the Cabinet congratulated the President of Turkmenistan on the 300th anniversary of the outstanding classic of Turkmen literature Makhtumkuli Fraghi and expressed gratitude for the opening of a monument to the great Kyrgyz writer, son of the entire Turkic world Chingiz Aitmatov in the cultural park complex named after Makhtumkuli Fraghi.

Akylbek Japarov noted the importance of strengthening trade and economic ties between the two countries, development of issues of transit transportation, import of electricity and other aspects of bilateral cooperation.

In 2023, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $63,546 million.

«At the same time, there is a significant untapped trade, economic and investment potential of Kyrgyz-Turkmen relations. I believe it is necessary to further increase the volume and expand the range of mutual supplies, to seek opportunities for joint access to the markets of third countries,» the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers said.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted interest in further development of mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, Akylbek Japarov told that the Kyrgyz side expects the visit of the head of Turkmenistan and the national leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Kyrgyzstan.
