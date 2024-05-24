15:13
USD 87.99
EUR 95.37
RUB 0.97
English

Foreigners who left Kyrgyzstan are returning to Bishkek - Nurbek Abdiev

Deputy Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nurbek Abdiev said at a meeting of Ishenim faction of the Parliament that 338 citizens of Pakistan, 13 of India and 71 of Bangladesh have returned to Kyrgyzstan in the last 2-3 days.

He explained the mass departure of foreign students by the end of the academic year, and by the fact that Pakistan organized special flights for its citizens.

According to Nurbek Abdiev, the Interior Ministry together with the Ministry of Education is holding talks with foreigners.

A spontaneous protest against foreigners, which began in the evening of May 17 in Bishkek, ended only in the morning of May 18. The police managed to come to an agreement with the protesters, and they opened Chui Avenue, and dispersed a little later.

The police detained several people for attacks on foreign students and migrants, dormitories and workshops where they lived and worked. They are charged under the article «Mass protests» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Following a fight on May 13 in a hostel, which was one of the reasons for the protests, the police detained four citizens of Egypt; they were later placed under house arrest. A criminal case was initiated under the article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/294929/
views: 116
Print
Related
Fines for illegal stay of foreigners to be increased in Kyrgyzstan
Brawl with foreigners: Three more suspects detained
Pakistani citizen thanks Kyrgyzstanis for help during protest in Bishkek
Illegally working foreigners detected and fined in Issyk-Kul region
Foreigners suspected of selling drugs in Bishkek
Suspects in vandalizing sewing workshop employing foreigners detained
Active participants of pogroms in dormitory with foreigners detained in Bishkek
Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Ambassador of Bangladesh
Citizens of Pakistan try to illegally cross Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
Brawl with foreigners: Man transporting riot participants detained
Popular
Sadyr Japarov: Among protesters were those who wanted to provoke unrest Sadyr Japarov: Among protesters were those who wanted to provoke unrest
Moody's improves outlook on Kyrgyzstan's credit ratings Moody's improves outlook on Kyrgyzstan's credit ratings
About 29,000 foreign students study in Kyrgyzstan About 29,000 foreign students study in Kyrgyzstan
Passengers and employees evacuated again from Manas airport in Bishkek Passengers and employees evacuated again from Manas airport in Bishkek
24 May, Friday
14:59
Earthquake registered in Naryn region Earthquake registered in Naryn region
14:54
Sadyr Japarov: New terrorist threats have recently emerged
14:41
Sadyr Japarov meets with heads of special services of CIS member states
14:20
Fines for illegal stay of foreigners to be increased in Kyrgyzstan
14:10
Foreigners who left Kyrgyzstan are returning to Bishkek - Nurbek Abdiev