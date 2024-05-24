Foreigners who left Kyrgyzstan are returning to Bishkek - Nurbek Abdiev

Deputy Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nurbek Abdiev said at a meeting of Ishenim faction of the Parliament that 338 citizens of Pakistan, 13 of India and 71 of Bangladesh have returned to Kyrgyzstan in the last 2-3 days.

He explained the mass departure of foreign students by the end of the academic year, and by the fact that Pakistan organized special flights for its citizens.

According to Nurbek Abdiev, the Interior Ministry together with the Ministry of Education is holding talks with foreigners.

A spontaneous protest against foreigners, which began in the evening of May 17 in Bishkek, ended only in the morning of May 18. The police managed to come to an agreement with the protesters, and they opened Chui Avenue, and dispersed a little later.

The police detained several people for attacks on foreign students and migrants, dormitories and workshops where they lived and worked. They are charged under the article «Mass protests» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Following a fight on May 13 in a hostel, which was one of the reasons for the protests, the police detained four citizens of Egypt; they were later placed under house arrest. A criminal case was initiated under the article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.