Almost 1,000 people with organ transplants live in Kyrgyzstan

There are 979 patients aged 18 years and older in Kyrgyzstan who have undergone organ transplantation. The Ministry of Health provided such data in the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the ministry, 624 patients underwent kidney transplantation, 354 — liver transplantation, and 1 person was transplanted both kidney and liver.

At the same time, 95 percent of organ transplant operations were performed abroad and cost citizens many times more than in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Recall, kidney transplant surgeries have been performed in the country since 2018. About 50 such surgical interventions have already been performed.

At the beginning of 2024, on the instructions of the head of state, free kidney transplant operations began to be performed for Kyrgyzstanis receiving hemodialysis (there are more than 2,500 such citizens in the republic). It was reported at the end of March that there were about 200 people on the waiting list. It is planned to start transplantation of bone marrow and liver.