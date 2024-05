48-year-old man, suspected of a triple murder, was liquidated during his arrest. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

It was previously reported that the bodies of a 26-year-old woman and her two minor children were found in Ak-Bashat village, Talas region. Their 48-year-old relative was put on the wanted list.

Law enforcement officers found out that the suspect had previously been convicted of attempted murder.