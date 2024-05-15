18:22
Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia hold negotiations on opening of direct flights

«Our countries are currently negotiating the opening of a direct flight on the route Bishkek — Kuala Lumpur. This will help our peoples get closer, and our countries exchange tourists,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said today at a meeting with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim.

«In our country, Malaysian travelers may be interested in both mountain and ecological, ethnocultural and historical tourism,» the head of state said.

«I would like to note that we are ready to unilaterally provide Malaysian airlines with the fifth freedom of the air. This allows using the international airports of Kyrgyzstan as a transit point for flights to European countries,» Sadyr Japarov said.
