Night at Museum event to take place in Bishkek on May 18

A traditional Night at the Museum event will be held in Bishkek on May 18 from the noon to 10 p.m. The Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev posted on social media.

A large fair of handmade masters, updated exposition, lectures, music and entertainment program, master classes for all ages, book zone, food court and much more are organized for the guests.

The museum also announces a competition for the best art image — come dressed as your favorite artist/sculptor or hero of paintings/sculptures and receive gifts.