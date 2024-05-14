11:38
Houses of members of Yakyn-Inkar extremist organization searched in Osh

Search was carried out at seven residential addresses of active members of the religious extremist movement Yakyn-Inkar in Osh region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, 126 materials were found in the houses, including 95 books, 12 notebooks, 18 brochures, 1 diary and 1 mobile phone.

Some of the seized materials relate to the religious extremist movement Yakyn-Inkar, banned in Kyrgyzstan.

The seized materials were sent for examination. Based on its results, a legal assessment will be given in accordance with criminal law.

A member of Yakyn-Inkar realized the harmfulness of ideology and voluntarily renounced participation in the activities of the religious extremist movement.
link: https://24.kg/english/293876/
views: 165
