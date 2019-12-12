18:34
Tu-154 of Sooronbai Jeenbekov planned to be replaced by Boeing

Possibility of purchase of a Boeing aircraft as Air Force One is being considered in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Airworthiness Maintenance Department of the Civil Aviation Agency Almaz Biymurzaev told today at a press conference.

He recalled that the issue of replacement of the aircraft used by the head of state was raised last year. The current Air Force One Tu-154M is obsolete.

«We can’t say that the current Tu-154M is very old. But we would like the president to use a modern plane. In 2018, the Civil Aviation Agency proposed to replace the Air Force One. However, everything will be within the budget. There are specialists in Kyrgyzstan who can pilot a Boeing. The conditions for this have been created,» said Almaz Biymurzaev.

Recall, the head of state currently uses Tu-154M 1993-year model. This aircraft was once presented to the republic by the president of Russia. At the same time, most presidents of the CIS countries prefer to use Airbus or Boeing aircraft.
