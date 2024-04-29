Foreign women engaged in providing sexual services detained in Osh city

Foreign women engaged in providing sexual services were detained in Osh city. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh region reported.

According to it, the police received information that an unknown person was assisting in prostitution.

The fact was registered and a pre-investigation check began. A criminal case was initiated under Article 160 «Promotion of prostitution and debauchery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As a result of operational search activities, 13 girls were detained in hotels of the city, all of them are from a neighboring state.

According to preliminary information, one of the detainees negotiated payments with clients, invited women and organized intimate services in hotels of Osh.

Operational search activities are being carried out to identify other citizens involved in this crime.