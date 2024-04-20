National Institute of Strategic Initiatives established in Kyrgyzstan

President Sadyr Japarov signed the Decree «On the National Institute of Strategic Initiatives under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

According to it, the National Institute for Strategic Studies under the President and the Institute for Economic Policy Research were reorganized through a merger, and the National Institute of Strategic Initiatives was formed on their basis.

According to the press service of the head of state, the document was adopted in order to improve and increase the level of effective expert and analytical support for the activities of the President and the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — the head of the Presidential Administration.

The Department of Presidential Affairs was instructed to transfer the administrative building located at 220, Abdumomunov Street, Bishkek, to the operational management of the institute.