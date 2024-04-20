14:31
USD 89.02
EUR 94.77
RUB 0.95
English

National Institute of Strategic Initiatives established in Kyrgyzstan

President Sadyr Japarov signed the Decree «On the National Institute of Strategic Initiatives under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

According to it, the National Institute for Strategic Studies under the President and the Institute for Economic Policy Research were reorganized through a merger, and the National Institute of Strategic Initiatives was formed on their basis.

According to the press service of the head of state, the document was adopted in order to improve and increase the level of effective expert and analytical support for the activities of the President and the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — the head of the Presidential Administration.

The Department of Presidential Affairs was instructed to transfer the administrative building located at 220, Abdumomunov Street, Bishkek, to the operational management of the institute.
link: https://24.kg/english/292138/
views: 152
Print
Popular
SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan
Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
Closure of Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan: Presidential Administration’s commentary Closure of Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan: Presidential Administration’s commentary
20 April, Saturday
12:57
Modern equipment handed over to pilot schools and kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan Modern equipment handed over to pilot schools and kinde...
12:50
National Institute of Strategic Initiatives established in Kyrgyzstan
12:39
Law regulating use of artificial intelligence to appear in CIS
10:30
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan recognizes ban on rallies in Bishkek legal
10:19
Construction of multidisciplinary hospital with 350 beds starts in Karakol