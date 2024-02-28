13:29
General education certificate to be issued free of charge in Kyrgyzstan

A certificate of basic general education and a certificate of secondary general education will be issued free of charge to graduates. The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

School managers and other persons have no right to demand money for these documents.

If it is necessary to get a document duplicate, the cost will be 50 soms for a copy with an attachment, 50 soms — for a certificate with honors, and 20 soms for a certificate.

The ministry has started digitization of state documents of school graduates in 2024. Currently, the approbation is being carried out in 10 schools of the republic: one school in each of the regions, cities of republican significance and one private school. Workshops on filling in electronic certificates have also been held for specialists of education departments of districts and cities.

More than 128,000 ninth-graders and more than 73,000 eleventh-graders are expected to graduate in the 2023-2024 school year.
