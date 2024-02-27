Ex-president of Kyrgyz Football Union becomes its Secretary General

The first meeting of the newly elected executive committee of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) took place on Tuesday. KFU reported on social media.

KFU President Kamchybek Tashiev submitted for consideration by the committee the candidacy for the position of Secretary General of the organization Mederbek Sydykov, which was unanimously approved by the members of the executive committee.

Mederbek Sydykov takes up his new position on February 27, 2024.

He had already been the Secretary General of the KFU from April 2017 to August 2021. From October 2021 to February 2024, he served as President of the Union.

The composition of the Premier League of the Kyrgyz Republic for the 2024 season was approved at the meeting. The composition of 10 clubs that competed at last year’s championship remained unchanged.

In addition, members of the executive committee approved the initiative of the KFU President to create the Football Support Fund for the development and popularization of football, as well as for the modernization and development of football infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan.