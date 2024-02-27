17:11
USD 89.43
EUR 96.86
RUB 0.95
English

Ex-president of Kyrgyz Football Union becomes its Secretary General

The first meeting of the newly elected executive committee of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) took place on Tuesday. KFU reported on social media.

KFU President Kamchybek Tashiev submitted for consideration by the committee the candidacy for the position of Secretary General of the organization Mederbek Sydykov, which was unanimously approved by the members of the executive committee.

Mederbek Sydykov takes up his new position on February 27, 2024.

He had already been the Secretary General of the KFU from April 2017 to August 2021. From October 2021 to February 2024, he served as President of the Union.

The composition of the Premier League of the Kyrgyz Republic for the 2024 season was approved at the meeting. The composition of 10 clubs that competed at last year’s championship remained unchanged.

In addition, members of the executive committee approved the initiative of the KFU President to create the Football Support Fund for the development and popularization of football, as well as for the modernization and development of football infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/287732/
views: 129
Print
Related
FIFA representatives congratulate Tashiev on his election to post of KFU head
Kamchybek Tashiev tells about plans to develop Kyrgyz Football Union
New office of Kyrgyz Football Union opened in Bishkek
Popular
Repressive laws represent major setback for Kyrgyzstan’s democratic future Repressive laws represent major setback for Kyrgyzstan’s democratic future
Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list Another company from Kyrgyzstan included in U.S. sanctions list
U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag U.S. Embassy in Bishkek lights up its building in colors of Ukraine flag
Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak Russian climber Evgeny Glazunov dies while descending from Aksu Peak
27 February, Tuesday
17:01
Cabinet Chairman plans to impose restrictions on opinions expressed by women Cabinet Chairman plans to impose restrictions on opinio...
16:31
Ex-president of Kyrgyz Football Union becomes its Secretary General
16:24
Oncological diseases are caused by smog in Bishkek – deputy
15:35
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir just over 8 billion cubic meters
15:20
Telephone scammer detained in Bishkek