Level of education in schools with Kyrgyz language of instruction is lower

The level of education in schools with Russian language of instruction is higher than in schools with Kyrgyz language of instruction. Deputy Dastan Bekeshev stated at a meeting of the Parliament.

«Those who was taught in Russian have a higher level of education than those who was taught in Kyrgyz. Why is that? Because there are no good books. There is no content in Kyrgyz language. I recently spoke with students and asked how they study computer science in Kyrgyz. They say it’s very difficult. This is just a translation into Kyrgyz. When it comes to homework, on the Internet, for example, everything is in Russian. Chemistry, physics, mathematics. Everything should be translated. Let’s admit that those who learned in Kyrgyz get low scores at the Nationwide Testing. Because the new books are written in Russian or English,» the deputy said.

He proposed switching to a dual education system.

Minister of Education and Science Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva admitted that today Kyrgyz schools indeed have a low level of education. One of the reasons is the teaching methodology and the quality of textbooks. A dual system for teaching specialties is being introduced in full.

Dastan Bekeshev asked how representatives of other nationalities would pass the Kyrgyz language test.

«This year the test is being introduced only for applicants and on a trial basis. Next year you will need to pass it when you go to the next grade. This is not discrimination,» Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva responded.

The Ministry of Education issued an order, according to which passing the Kyrgyz language test for applicants entering higher educational institutions based on the results of the Nationwide Testing will become mandatory starting from 2024.
