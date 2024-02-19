15:24
Kyrgyzstan will become a football country - Kamchybek Tashiev

«Kyrgyzstan will become a football country. Everyone from small children to people of retirement age will play football,» Kamchybek Tashiev said today at a briefing after his election to the post of President of the Kyrgyz Football Union.

According to him, conditions will be created for all fans of this sport.

«If now there are several dozen football fields in the country, in the future we will build several hundred. This is what the head of state ordered. We will train talented players,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

It should be noted that the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, was elected to the post of President of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) today at the extraordinary congress of the KFU. He will head the KFU until April 2026. Kamchybek Tashiev was the only candidate for the position of head of the KFU. His candidacy was nominated by Talant Football Club.

The President of the union, Mederbek Sydykov, resigned on January 29. Head of state Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that it was he who proposed Kamchybek Tashiev to the post of KFU head.
