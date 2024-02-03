15:54
USD 89.32
EUR 97.18
RUB 0.99
English

Nutrition norms for students of grades 1-4 doubled in Kyrgyzstan

Nutrition norms for students of grades 1-4 of secondary schools in Kyrgyzstan have been doubled from January 1, 2024. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov signed the corresponding decision.

To gradually increase nutrition standards in certain social institutions, additional funds are provided in the republican budget for 2024 in the amount of 999.4 million soms.

In addition, the following amounts for food were set:

  • In general education boarding schools of a general type (except for sanatoriums) — 90 soms;
  • In vocational and technical educational institutions (including students under guardianship and trusteeship) — 60 soms;
  • In sanatorium-type boarding schools for school-age children — 165 soms;
  • In boarding schools at secondary specialized music and art schools — 213 soms;
  • For orphans studying in educational institutions of secondary and higher vocational education — 100 soms;
  • For orphans, persons with disabilities and rehabilitation groups of educational organizations of primary vocational education — 160 soms;
  • For the Republican Sports College named after Sheraly Sydykov — 489 soms, for students under guardianship (trusteeship) (during the educational process) — 60 soms;
  • For athletes and participants during Olympiads, rallies, training camps, shows, competitions and other events — from 120 to 489 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/285847/
views: 164
Print
Related
Serious violations in meals system revealed in Choreographic School of Bishkek
About 600,000 schoolchildren provided with hot meals in Kyrgyzstan
Abolition of payment for meals in kindergartens: Education Ministry’s commentary
Co-payment abolished: Parents to pay for meals in kindergartens on their own
Deputy proposes to abolish school meals and security
60 soms a day allocated for meals in boarding schools of Jalal-Abad region
Schools in Osh region receive food products from USA
Deputies instruct Cabinet to find money to improve school meals
School children across Kyrgyzstan to receive kefir in daily meals
Amount allocated for school meals to be increased to 20 soms
Popular
Another earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan
European Investment Bank ready to finance projects in Kyrgyzstan European Investment Bank ready to finance projects in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 13 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 13 percent
Aftershocks after earthquake in China continue Aftershocks after earthquake in China continue
3 February, Saturday
15:35
Kyrgyz-Czech Bank does not exist in Kyrgyzstan, National Bank warns Kyrgyz-Czech Bank does not exist in Kyrgyzstan, Nationa...
14:45
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first intervention in 2024
14:31
Bishkek HPP breakdown: President of Uzbekistan instructs to help Kyrgyzstan
14:24
Bishkek HPP: 557 MES, local services employees involved in post-accident cleanup
14:17
Artificial intelligence in Kyrgyz presented at Digital Forum in Almaty