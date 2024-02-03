Nutrition norms for students of grades 1-4 doubled in Kyrgyzstan

Nutrition norms for students of grades 1-4 of secondary schools in Kyrgyzstan have been doubled from January 1, 2024. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov signed the corresponding decision.
To gradually increase nutrition standards in certain social institutions, additional funds are provided in the republican budget for 2024 in the amount of 999.4 million soms.
In addition, the following amounts for food were set:
- In general education boarding schools of a general type (except for sanatoriums) — 90 soms;
- In vocational and technical educational institutions (including students under guardianship and trusteeship) — 60 soms;
- In sanatorium-type boarding schools for school-age children — 165 soms;
- In boarding schools at secondary specialized music and art schools — 213 soms;
- For orphans studying in educational institutions of secondary and higher vocational education — 100 soms;
- For orphans, persons with disabilities and rehabilitation groups of educational organizations of primary vocational education — 160 soms;
- For the Republican Sports College named after Sheraly Sydykov — 489 soms, for students under guardianship (trusteeship) (during the educational process) — 60 soms;
- For athletes and participants during Olympiads, rallies, training camps, shows, competitions and other events — from 120 to 489 soms.