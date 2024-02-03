Nutrition norms for students of grades 1-4 doubled in Kyrgyzstan

Nutrition norms for students of grades 1-4 of secondary schools in Kyrgyzstan have been doubled from January 1, 2024. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov signed the corresponding decision.

To gradually increase nutrition standards in certain social institutions, additional funds are provided in the republican budget for 2024 in the amount of 999.4 million soms.

In addition, the following amounts for food were set: