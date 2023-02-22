16:18
Suspects of extortion detained in Bishkek

Suspects of extortion were detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

A 39-year-old citizen turned to the police and asked to take measures against unknown persons. They extorted money from him.

«According to the citizen, unknown persons called themselves representatives of the criminal world, beat him up and extorted $4,000. A criminal case has been initiated under the article «Extortion» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Two suspects were detained while taking 25,000 soms. Both have previously been repeatedly prosecuted,» the ministry said.
