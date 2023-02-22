338 ethnic Kyrgyz from Tajikistan move to Kyrgyzstan in 2022

At least 338 ethnic Kyrgyz from Tajikistan moved to Kyrgyzstan in 2022. Zhanyl Alybayeva, Deputy Minister of Social Security, Labor and Migration, announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to her, 292 ethnic Kyrgyz from Tajikistan received the status of kairylmans (returnees) in 2021.

«Over the past year, 338 ethnic Kyrgyz from Tajikistan received the status of kairylmans, from Uzbekistan — 151, from China — 6, from Afghanistan — 10. In total — 507 people. Kairylmans have the same social rights as citizens of Kyrgyzstan. At least 6,048 kairylmans received the passport of our country, 3,859 ethnic Kyrgyz of them arrived from Tajikistan,» Zhanyl Alybaeva said.

Deputy Chyngyz Azhibaev proposed to equate the ethnic Kyrgyz from Tajikistan with the Pamir Kyrgyz and provide them with land and housing.