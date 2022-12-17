04:00
Tajikistani detained in Leilek on suspicion of cattle raiding

A citizen of Tajikistan was detained in Leilek on suspicion of cattle raiding. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Batken region reported.

A 58-year-old resident of Arka-2 village turned to the police and told that nine heads of cattle had been stolen from him.

The fact was registered under Article 205 «Theft» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Pre-trial proceedings have begun.

Three 17-year-old residents of Zhany-Zher village were detained.

It was found out that the detainees, together with a 29-year-old resident of Gafur district, Sughd region, committed seven thefts.

The 29-year-old citizen of Tajikistan was placed in a temporary detention center, investigation continues.
