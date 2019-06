At least 24 cattle rustling facts have been registered in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan for five months. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

In January — May, 45 animals have been stolen.

«Basically, livestock is stolen in Leilek and Kadamdzhai districts. Damage amounted to 950,000 soms. The police solved 12 cattle rustling facts and returned livestock for 380,000 soms,» the Internal Affairs Department reported.