Kyrgyzstan attaches importance to participation in SCO - Sadyr Japarov

The President of Kyrgyzstan received the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming.

They exchanged views on priority areas of cooperation within the SCO, further development of cooperation between the member countries of the organization in the field of ensuring regional security, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Sadyr Japarov noted that over 21 years of its activity, the SCO has taken a worthy place in a number of authoritative international and regional organizations, has become an important factor in ensuring security and sustainable development of interstate relations. He added that the Kyrgyz Republic attaches exceptional importance to its participation in the SCO and confirms the need to further deepen cooperation between the member states of the organization in all areas of interaction.

According to the head of state, development of trade, economic, transport and logistics ties between the countries of the «SCO family» is seen as an essential area of ​​SCO activity.

«The Kyrgyz Republic stands for creation of effective financial mechanisms, in particular, by opening the SCO Development Bank and the SCO Development Fund (special account) in order to implement economic projects. This is especially true in the current difficult global geopolitical processes,» he said.

Regarding cooperation in the transport sector and implementation of joint infrastructure projects, Sadyr Japarov believes that the practical implementation of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway construction project can be a significant step towards the full opening of the region’s transit potential and will connect not only member states, but also many countries and regions throughout the Eurasian continent.

He also stressed that in order to strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties between the states of the organization, the SCO cultural and integration center was established in Bishkek on the initiative of Kyrgyzstan.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the Kyrgyz Republic fully supports the initiatives of Chinese President Xi Jinping, announced by him at the meetings of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states.

Zhang Ming explained that the Kyrgyz Republic, as one of the founding countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, put forward a large number of initiatives and made a significant contribution to the development of cooperation between the SCO states. In his opinion, the creation, on the initiative of the Kyrgyz side, of a center for combating international organized crime in Bishkek will serve as an important platform for improving partnership between the SCO member states in the field of security.

Touching upon trade and economic cooperation, the SCO Secretary General noted the need to strengthen and expand cooperation in this area, especially against the background of the difficult economic situation in the world.