MP Dinara Ashimova resigns as head of Committee on Social Policy

Deputy Dinara Ashimova resigns as the head of the Committee on Social Policy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. The leader of Yiman Nuru faction Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov said at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, Dinara Ashimova wrote a letter of resignation. Yyman Nuru faction offers Venera Raimbachaeva as a candidate for the post.

Dinara Ashimova told 24.kg news agency that she is the Chairperson of the Permanent Delegation of the Parliament to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

«There is a lot of work there. It is needed to be away from office frequently,» she said.