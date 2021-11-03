19:00
Daily electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan increases compared to last year

The daily consumption of electricity by Kyrgyzstanis increased by 2.3 million kilowatt-hours compared to last year. The head of the National Energy Holding Talaibek Baigaziev announced at a press conference in Bishkek.

«The population continues to consume electricity, there is no understanding. But in general, there is a large consumption in some districts, especially in Bishkek and Chui region,» he said.

According to the Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Holding, the headquarters created in the regions for compliance with the limit under the leadership of the head of the Cabinet did not have the desired effect.

Earlier, the First Deputy Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Aziz Aaliev said that a limit has been set for electricity consumption. He warned about planned blackouts, if the limit is exceeded.
