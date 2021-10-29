11:38
Kyrgyzstani Ekaterina Zabolotnova to represent country at Miss Earth pageant

Kyrgyzstani Ekaterina Zabolotnova will represent the country at the international Miss Earth beauty pageant. She herself informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the competition was held annually in the Philippines. However, this year, due to the current situation with the coronavirus pandemic, it will be held online. Everyone can see all the stages of preparation and the final of the event in real time.

«Miss Earth is one of the three largest beauty pageants in the world along with Miss World and Miss Universe. They cooperate directly with the UN. The winner of the competition will work with the United Nations. This year, 90 countries will participate in Miss Earth competition. It is a great honor for me to represent our country on such an international platform,» Ekaterina Zabolotnova said.

Designer and athlete Ekaterina Zabolotnova represented Kyrgyzstan at the International Miss World beauty pageant in 2019.
