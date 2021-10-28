17:22
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan discusses regulation of prices of medicines

The Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev discussed the circulation of medicines with the heads of large pharmaceutical companies. Press center of the ministry reported.

According to it, special attention was paid to the regulation of prices for medicines that are included in the list of vital drugs. Pharmaceutical companies were notified about the inadmissibility of their unjustified overpricing, and also proposed to provide the possibility of reducing the cost of medicines.

To ensure transparency of price regulation, to ensure access of the population and pharmaceutical companies to information, an electronic price catalog has been developed, which is integrated with the national electronic database of medicines and medical products. Information on the registered wholesale and retail prices of medicines is posted on the website of the Department of Medicines and Medical Products.
link: https://24.kg/english/211989/
views: 118
