Marat Imankulov participates in first Kyrgyz-Indian Strategic Dialogue

The Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan, Lieutenant General Marat Imankulov, visited India for the first bilateral Strategic Dialogue between the National Security Council Secretariats of the two states. The Times of India reports.

Photo The Times of India. Marat Imankulov with the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India Ajit Doval.

As noted, the sides discussed the threats and challenges facing both countries and the regional security environment, with special reference to Afghanistan.

«The two sides welcomed the similarity of views on these matters, and agreed on steps to enhance bilateral security cooperation between relevant bodies, including in the fields of counter-terrorism, combating radicalization, narcotics control and defense cooperation,» the media outlet reports.

During the Strategic Dialogue, Marat Imankulov also met with the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India Ajit Doval.