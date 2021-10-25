15:33
Citizens with transplanted organs hold rally near Health Ministry in Bishkek

Kyrgyzstanis with the 1st group of disability held a rally near the building of the Ministry of Health in Bishkek.

They state that the Ministry of Health has not provided them with immunosuppressants (pills that support the functioning of transplanted organs) since May 2021.

«They were brought from Turkey and Europe, but now they want to conclude an agreement on the supply of the medicines from Russia. But we do not want to take Russian-made pills, there are many side effects from them and they negatively affect our transplanted organs. Our rights are being violated,» the protesters said.
