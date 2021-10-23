22:21
Japarov: I cannot guarantee that border conflicts will not repeat

Press conference of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took place today at Ala-Archa-1 state residence.

The head of state said that border conflicts could continue until the delimitation and demarcation of the border is completed. «Until we carry out the demarcation, I cannot guarantee that the conflicts at the border will not repeat. Recently, the Tajik side brought construction materials to build a bridge in disputed area. We stopped them, saying that we need to resolve the border issues first. There was also a clash in the summer, thank God, without human casualties,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov also noted that Kyrgyzstan strictly adheres to the position of reaching agreement on the border, taking into account the interests of the two countries, on the basis of treaties. «I earlier said about three problem areas. We refuse the signed protocol of the former Secretary of State Adakhan Madumarov. The remaining two sections need to be demarcated according to the declarations signed in 1991 and 1994. The 1924 map is inappropriate. Then Tajikistan was a part of Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan — Russia,» he added.
