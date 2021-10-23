19:19
Border issue: Sadyr Japarov tells about difficulties in negotiation process

Press conference of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took place at Ala-Archa-1 state residence. He noted that he reported on the work done from October 2020 to the present day.

Answering questions, the head of state explained why, despite the events in Batken, the border issue is still not resolved.

«I am ready to solve the problem even today. But it turns out that it depends not only on us. Yes, 36 of our citizens died. The problem has not been solved for 30 years. We began the delimitation of some sections of the border with Uzbekistan, and then intended to move on to solving the same issue with Tajikistan. I tell you right away: we have three problem sections with Tajikistan. These are Tort-Kocho, the road to Vorukh and a section in Leilek district. Adakhan Madumarov signed the protocol on Tort-Kocho, which is disadvantageous for Kyrgyzstan. He was the Secretary of State at that time. Tajikistan demands to return 21,000 hectares of land in Leilek district. Then Murgab should be given to us, which is much larger in terms of territory,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstan would continue negotiations with Tajikistan to resolve border issues.
