Aisuluu Tynybekova shares photos from new autumn photo shoot

Two-time world champion Aisuluu Tynybekova posted photos from another photo shoot on her Instagram.

«Dream # 877 has come true. Golden autumn is a great backdrop for photographs. Since childhood, I dreamed of arranging a photo shoot against the background of autumn yellow leaves. My colleagues helped turn it into reality. Don’t miss the moment before all the leaves have fallen from the trees,» the athlete signed the post.

Earlier, Aisuluu Tynybekova posed against the background of the mountains near her Toyota RAV4 car, which the President Sadyr Japarov presented to her as the silver medalist of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
