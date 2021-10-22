23:33
Akylbek Japarov discusses increase in share of non-cash payments with banks

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov took part in a breakfast meeting with the heads of the country’s commercial banks. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The main topic of the meeting was an increase in the share of non-cash payments and settlements. Akylbek Japarov noted that transparency is needed to bring the economy out of the shadows.

«The most advanced technologies have always been in banks. For example, tax collection has increased in Kazakhstan thanks to mobile application of one of the banks. People began to pay for products on the market through this application. I think that banks can help with the introduction of new technologies. The goals set are quite achievable,» he said.

The head of the Cabinet stressed that the Government, taking into account the opinions and recommendations of the banks, will take measures to increase non-cash payments. At the same time, he noted that such meetings with commercial banks would be held regularly.
