Monument to Isa Akhunbaev opened at National Hospital in Bishkek

A monument to Isa Akhunbaev was solemnly unveiled at the National Hospital in Bishkek. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the monument was erected at the initiative of the President Sadyr Japarov on the occasion of the 113th anniversary of the famous surgeon.

The Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev in his speech noted the merits of Isa Akhunbaev in the formation and development of surgery and cardiac surgery in Kyrgyzstan. «We can say that Isa Konoevich Akhunbaev was the first in many ways. He is the founder of cardiac surgery in Kyrgyzstan, was the first professor and academician, the first rector of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy, the first president of the Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic. In 1959, he performed the first heart surgery in Central Asia. I am confident that the monument to the outstanding surgeon will inspire his young colleagues,» he said.

The daughter of the famous surgeon, Professor Nelly Akhunbaeva, expressed gratitude for commemoration and respect shown to her father.