19:37
USD 84.79
EUR 98.85
RUB 1.19
English

Monument to Isa Akhunbaev opened at National Hospital in Bishkek

A monument to Isa Akhunbaev was solemnly unveiled at the National Hospital in Bishkek. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the monument was erected at the initiative of the President Sadyr Japarov on the occasion of the 113th anniversary of the famous surgeon.

The Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev in his speech noted the merits of Isa Akhunbaev in the formation and development of surgery and cardiac surgery in Kyrgyzstan. «We can say that Isa Konoevich Akhunbaev was the first in many ways. He is the founder of cardiac surgery in Kyrgyzstan, was the first professor and academician, the first rector of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy, the first president of the Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic. In 1959, he performed the first heart surgery in Central Asia. I am confident that the monument to the outstanding surgeon will inspire his young colleagues,» he said.

The daughter of the famous surgeon, Professor Nelly Akhunbaeva, expressed gratitude for commemoration and respect shown to her father.
link: https://24.kg/english/211067/
views: 125
Print
Related
Monument to medical workers killed by COVID-19 unveiled in Bishkek
Monument to doctors died in fight against COVID-19 to be erected near KSMA
Monument to Adinai Myrzabekova opened at Medical Academy
Monument to commemorate medical workers died in COVID-19 fight in Bishkek
Monument to Bishkek Baatyr unveiled in capital
Monument to Hero of USSR Cholponbai Tuleberdiev to be erected in Bishkek
Monument to Chingiz Aitmatov opened in Moscow
Monument to Chingiz Aitmatov to be erected in Osh city
Memorial to dead soldiers of Panfilov division opened near Volokolamsk
Monument to Chingiz Aitmatov to appear in Moscow
Popular
New head of State Tax Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan New head of State Tax Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Camera traps in Kan-Achuu nature park capture rare animals Camera traps in Kan-Achuu nature park capture rare animals
New National Bank Chairman meets with heads of commercial banks New National Bank Chairman meets with heads of commercial banks
Former employee of Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan joins EEC Former employee of Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan joins EEC
20 October, Wednesday
18:21
Members of drug gang supplying Afghan charas detained in Osh Members of drug gang supplying Afghan charas detained i...
18:07
Monument to Isa Akhunbaev opened at National Hospital in Bishkek
18:00
Parliament accepts resignation of Ombudsman Tokon Mamytov
17:54
Bishkek hosts 1st meeting of Investment Council under City Hall
17:36
Elections 2021: CEC accredits 50 international observers