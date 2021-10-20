10:27
Bishkek to host forum for school principals

Bishkek will host a forum that will bring together directors of educational organizations with Russian as the language of instruction. The Russian House in the capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event will take place from October 21 to October 22. Its participants will discuss organization of the educational process and the prospects for the development of education in Russian in schools of Kyrgyzstan, problems of teaching the Russian language, literature and other subjects. The directors will be informed about the possibilities of obtaining grant support in Russia.

A delegation of specialists in the field of education from Russia will come to participate in the forum, including school principals, specialists in the field of methods of teaching the Russian language and literature.

It is planned to sign an agreement on cooperation and interaction between schools of Kyrgyzstan and Russia.
