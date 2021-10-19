60 children and employees contract COVID-19 in Bishkek in new school year

At least 60 students and school staff have contracted COVID-19 in Bishkek since the beginning of the school year. A representative of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, Azamat Zhumgalbekov, told at a press conference.

He noted that a total of 49 schoolchildren and 11 employees (teachers, security guards and others) fell ill.

«One case was registered in 20 schools, two — in 10, three — in two, four — in two, six — in one,» the official said.

Azamat Zhumgalbekov explained that closure of a class or school for control of the disease depends on the number of contact persons with a sick child or teacher.

He added that schoolchildren have not yet been vaccinated against coronavirus infection. According to him, there are no recommendations from the WHO, an exact developed algorithm. The children are vaccinated against influenza.