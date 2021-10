Victims of the armed attack by Tajikistan in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan cannot receive free medical care. Deputy Karamat Babasheva said at a parliamentary session today.

According to her, those who received gunshot wounds did not undergo a medical examination.

«They have no status. Therefore, hospitals demand money from them. Six months have passed, but they have not passed any examination. It is necessary to adopt a resolution and determine the status of their disability,» deputy said.