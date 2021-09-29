Kyrgyzstan lifts restrictions on inspection of public catering facilities

Restrictions on inspection of public catering facilities have been lifted in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the State Inspection for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety under the Ministry of Agriculture, Almaz Sharshenbekov, said at a press conference.

According to him, cases of poisoning at public catering facilities have become more frequent lately.

«The analysis showed that the causes of food poisoning and infectious diseases transmitted with food were violations of the cooking technology, improper storage, non-observance of personal hygiene rules by workers, as well as the use of livestock products that do not have appropriate accompanying documents,» Almaz Sharshenbekov said.

He noted that in order to ensure food safety, it is necessary to conduct scheduled inspections of business entities to comply with the norms and requirements of technical regulations and the established veterinary, sanitary and epidemiological requirements of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the legislation of the Eurasian Economic Union and international requirements.

In this regard, the moratorium on inspections of business entities, which was introduced on December 17, 2018, was lifted on September 15.