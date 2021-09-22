Kyrgyzstan plans to provide Lugovaya-Balykchy railway with electric power

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise andChina Railway No. 3 Engineering Group Co. LLC. Press service of the company reported.

Under the program, it is planned to implement infrastructure projects for the construction of Balykchy — Kochkor — Kara-Keche railway and provide Lugovaya — Balykchy railway with electric power. A delegation from China will arrive in Kyrgyzstan in the near future to discuss in detail their practical implementation.

«Construction of a plant for production of reinforced concrete sleepers at own production base of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu is being considered to reduce the dependence of the Kyrgyz railway on the services of third-party organizations for the purchase of sleepers for modernization of the track superstructure.

Funding of the construction of the plant will be provided within the framework of cooperation with investors, as well as at the expense of own funds of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu. In addition, to improve the safety of transport processes on the Kyrgyz railway, tender procedures are held to purchase 20 kilometers of rail at the expense of the company’s state funds. Acquisition of 100 freight cars will allow to update the rolling stock of the Kyrgyz railway and ensure the growth of the needs of economic entities in freight rail transportation. At the same time, 50 freight cars will be purchased by the end of 2021, the remaining 50 freight cars — in the second quarter of 2022,» the statement says.