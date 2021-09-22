President Sadyr Japarov asks to save centuries-old glaciers

«The centuries-old glaciers, rivers and biodiversity of mountain ecosystems in Kyrgyzstan are at risk of extinction. We will initiate a resolution «On preservation of mountain glaciers» at UNESCO this year and, at the same time, we will continue to work with international partners to implement the provisions of the resolution «Nature knows no boundaries,» introduced by Kyrgyzstan and recently approved by the UN General Assembly,» the President Sadyr Japarov said in a video message at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

The head of state stressed that there are encouraging achievements. For example, joint work helped to prevent extinction of the snow leopard.

«The Kyrgyz economy is gradually «turning into green», more and more carbon-free energy sources will be put into operation, first of all, hydroelectric power plants. In order to ensure energy security, Kyrgyzstan intends to gradually implement a number of projects for the construction of hydropower plants, which are environmentally friendly sources of energy. Access to modern, environment-friendly and affordable energy services in developing countries is critical to achieving the global 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. We believe that the implementation of projects for the construction of hydropower plants in Kyrgyzstan will meet the needs of the Central Asian countries in hydropower and thereby create favorable conditions for the sustainable development of our entire region. I invite investors to mutually beneficial cooperation in the water and energy complex, including on the principles of public-private partnership, inspired by the Paris Agreement,» Sadyr Japarov said.

At the same time, Kyrgyzstan will try to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Sadyr Japarov

He added that Kyrgyzstan counts on special attention, support and assistance from the world community, the UN and international financial institutions in solving the problems of ecosystems of mountainous countries, especially landlocked ones.

«In this regard, we believe that the issue of creating a special global fund within the UN framework to support mountainous countries in implementation of targeted programs to achieve sustainable development, adaptation and prevention of climate change, on mountain forests and biodiversity, natural disasters, support of mountain communities is pending,» Sadyr Japarov stressed.