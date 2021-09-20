10:31
Officials develop Concept of Agrarian Development of Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development of Kyrgyzstan has developed a Concept of Agrarian Development of Kyrgyzstan for 2021-2025.

The officials also propose to the Cabinet of Ministers to approve the matrix of indicators for monitoring the evaluation and implementation of this document.

The Concept of Agrarian Development of the Kyrgyz Republic was developed in accordance with the presidential decree dated February 9, 2021 and is aimed at solving key issues in the development of the agro-industrial complex for the next five years.

According to the ministry, the document is the basis for the formation of sectoral programs in the agro-industrial complex of the country.

The main goal of the agro-industrial integration policy in the Ministry of Agriculture is to promote the formation of a significant segment of medium and large-scale agricultural producers, which can increase the efficiency of agriculture.

It is proposed to adopt a plan for the development of clusters of the agro-industrial complex as part of the program for the socio-economic development of each region and to determine measures and actions to create clusters, resources and responsibilities; to consolidate financial resources of local development funds together with local self-government bodies to support enterprises of the agro-industrial complex in the regions.
