The silver medalist of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Greco-Roman wrestler Akzhol Makhmudov was presented with a three-room apartment in Bishkek. He himself confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The Vice President of Erem Sports Club, deputy of the Parliament Shailoobek Atazov handed the certificate for the apartment to Akzhol Makhmudov.

Earlier, the Olympic medalist Akzhol Makhmudov received a two-room apartment in Osh city.