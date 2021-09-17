PCR - Kyrgyzstan relations maintain the momentum of sustainable development

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Kyrgyz Republic Du Dewen met with the newly appointed First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Aziz Aaliev. The parties exchanged views on deepening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, the diplomatic mission told 24.kg news agency.

Du Dewen noted that during the 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations, the parties have maintained the momentum of sustainable development.

«Good neighbors, good friends, reliable partners and brothers are a vivid reflection of the high level of comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Kyrgyzstan. Practical cooperation between the two countries in various fields is constantly expanding, cooperation within the framework of the joint construction of One Belt, One Road initiative is yielding fruitful results. Traditional friendship between China and Kyrgyzstan has been further strengthened and deepened in the joint fight against COVID-19,» the Embassy said.

Du Dewen highly appreciated the development of trade and economic cooperation between China and Kyrgyzstan, stressing that the Chinese side is ready to make joint efforts with the Kyrgyz side to promote cooperation between the two countries in various fields for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

Aziz Aaliev, in turn, noted that China is a friendly neighbor and a sincere partner of Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyzstan always attaches great importance to the development of cooperation with China in the political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres. He thanked the Chinese partners for the long-term great support and assistance for the social and economic development of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The official also thanked China for providing vaccines and other anti-epidemic assistance to Kyrgyzstan, praised and thanked China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region for providing food and anti-epidemic assistance to the country.

The parties also discussed issues of strengthening the work of the Chinese-Kyrgyz intergovernmental commission on economic and trade cooperation, promotion of the construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway, implementation of projects within the framework of a gratuitous grant allocated by the PRC government for Kyrgyzstan.