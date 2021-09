The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan will allocate 100 million soms for capital repairs and restoration work at irrigation facilities, destroyed by heavy rains and mudflows in April — July this year. The corresponding decision was signed by its Chairman Ulukbek Maripov.

These budget funds will also be used to repair water facilities to provide farmers with irrigation water.

The State Agency for Water Resources was instructed to ensure completion of the repair and restoration work in 2021.