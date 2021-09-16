12:52
USD 84.80
EUR 100.28
RUB 1.16
English

Seizure of power charge: Internal Affairs Ministry interrogates Melis Turganbaev

The ex-chairman of the State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan Melis Turganbaev was interrogated at the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the former official was summoned as a witness within a seizure of power case.

«The name of Melis Turganbaev is mentioned in an audio recording spread on social media, where ex-deputy interior minister Kursan Asanov talks about an armed seizure of power. Melis Turganbaev was released after interrogation. He signed a non-disclosure agreement,» the law enforcement agencies said.

Ex-deputy minister of internal affairs Kursan Asanov was detained on suspicion of a violent seizure of power. It is known that the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev and deputy Zhanar Akayev are also involved in the case. The audio recording of the alleged conversation between the ex-deputy minister of internal affairs Kursan Asanov and former member of the Board of Directors of AKB Tolubay CJSC Almaz Sarybaev was posted on social media. Caption to the audio recording says that Kursan Asanov, Zhanar Akayev and other politicians are negotiating an armed seizure of power.

In addition, an appeal by several public figures to the head of state Sadyr Japarov appeared on social media. The document states that the ex-plenipotentiary representative of the Government in Chui region Tuigunaaly Abdraimov, the current parliament members Bakyt Dzhetigenov, Zhanar Akayev, Altynbek Sulaimanov, former deputies Ismail Isakov, Akhmatbek Keldibekov, Zhyldyzkan Dzholdoshova and the representative of Uluu Kyrgyzstan party intend to gather 100,000 people on September 17. They allegedly express slogans about change of power in the media.
link: https://24.kg/english/207271/
views: 116
Print
Related
Activist Orozaiym Narmatova interrogated as witness
Kumtor case: Zhanar Akayev summoned for questioning
Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov summoned for interrogation
Kumtor case: SCNS interrogates Eduard Kubatov
Kumtor case: Deputies Elvira Surabaldieva, Natalya Nikitenko interrogated
Kumtor case: Shirin Aitmatova summoned for interrogation and then released
Kumtor case: SCNS interrogates former MP Dinara Moldosheva
Kumtor case: Zhyldyzkan Dzholdosheva interrogated
Kumtor case: SCNS interrogates Maksat Sabirov
Kumtor case: Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov summoned for interrogation
Popular
James Hashim dreams of opening Spanish restaurant in Kyrgyzstan James Hashim dreams of opening Spanish restaurant in Kyrgyzstan
Suspected anthrax in Aksy: Over 40 contacts registered Suspected anthrax in Aksy: Over 40 contacts registered
Russian deputy proposes to create labor camps for migrants Russian deputy proposes to create labor camps for migrants
COVID-19: Only one seventh of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated COVID-19: Only one seventh of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated
16 September, Thursday
12:46
Dushanbe hosts CSTO and SCO summits Dushanbe hosts CSTO and SCO summits
12:32
Seizure of power charge: Almaz Sarybaev detained
12:24
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 226.3 million people globally
12:16
Smuggled fuel and energy drinks seized in Batken region
11:56
WHO suspends process of approval of Russian Sputnik V vaccine