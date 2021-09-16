Seizure of power charge: Internal Affairs Ministry interrogates Melis Turganbaev

The ex-chairman of the State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan Melis Turganbaev was interrogated at the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the former official was summoned as a witness within a seizure of power case.

«The name of Melis Turganbaev is mentioned in an audio recording spread on social media, where ex-deputy interior minister Kursan Asanov talks about an armed seizure of power. Melis Turganbaev was released after interrogation. He signed a non-disclosure agreement,» the law enforcement agencies said.

Ex-deputy minister of internal affairs Kursan Asanov was detained on suspicion of a violent seizure of power. It is known that the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev and deputy Zhanar Akayev are also involved in the case. The audio recording of the alleged conversation between the ex-deputy minister of internal affairs Kursan Asanov and former member of the Board of Directors of AKB Tolubay CJSC Almaz Sarybaev was posted on social media. Caption to the audio recording says that Kursan Asanov, Zhanar Akayev and other politicians are negotiating an armed seizure of power.

In addition, an appeal by several public figures to the head of state Sadyr Japarov appeared on social media. The document states that the ex-plenipotentiary representative of the Government in Chui region Tuigunaaly Abdraimov, the current parliament members Bakyt Dzhetigenov, Zhanar Akayev, Altynbek Sulaimanov, former deputies Ismail Isakov, Akhmatbek Keldibekov, Zhyldyzkan Dzholdoshova and the representative of Uluu Kyrgyzstan party intend to gather 100,000 people on September 17. They allegedly express slogans about change of power in the media.