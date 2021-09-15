New education law bans testing for admission to first grade

Testing of preschool children upon admission to general educational organizations is not allowed. The draft of the new law of the Kyrgyz Republic on education says.

According to the document, it is not allowed to conduct testing and various types of research involving pupils of preschool educational organizations that are not provided for by the state standard of preschool education, without the consent of their parents (legal representatives).

Previously, this norm was provided for in the law on preschool education.

The Ministry of Education and Science has developed a new law on education and submitted it for public discussion.