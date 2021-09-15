New head of Leninsky district of Bishkek appointed. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

Ruslanbek Tagaev was appointed to the post. Previously, he worked in the water supply and sanitation system. According to the website osoo.kg, Ruslanbek Tagaev is the director of Suu Bashaty LLC.

«Murat Osmonov has been relieved of his post due to appointment to another position,» the City Hall said.

Murat Osmonov was appointed head of Leninsky district in June 2021. Prior to that, he headed Sverdlovsky district.