Five schools under construction in Osh city

Three schools will be completed in Osh city by the end of the year. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Mayor of the city Almaz Mambetov met with workers of the educational system. He noted the great role of teachers in the upbringing of the younger generation and added that all conditions would be gradually created for schoolchildren and preschoolers for receiving a quality education.

Five schools are being built in Osh city at the expense of the republican budget, three of them are planned to be completed by the end of the year.

«The main reason for the delay in construction is financing. There is an acute shortage of secondary educational institutions in large cities. This is true in Osh as well. The City Hall has plans to increase the number of educational institutions,» Almaz Mambetov said.