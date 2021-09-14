11:08
USD 84.80
EUR 99.97
RUB 1.16
English

Five schools under construction in Osh city

Three schools will be completed in Osh city by the end of the year. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Mayor of the city Almaz Mambetov met with workers of the educational system. He noted the great role of teachers in the upbringing of the younger generation and added that all conditions would be gradually created for schoolchildren and preschoolers for receiving a quality education.

Five schools are being built in Osh city at the expense of the republican budget, three of them are planned to be completed by the end of the year.

«The main reason for the delay in construction is financing. There is an acute shortage of secondary educational institutions in large cities. This is true in Osh as well. The City Hall has plans to increase the number of educational institutions,» Almaz Mambetov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/206972/
views: 102
Print
Related
Kamchybek Dosmatov appointed chief of staff of Osh City Hall
School building for 28.3 million soms opened in Boobek village
Almaz Mambetov elected new mayor of Osh city
Constriction of school for $1.5 million nearing completion in Ozernoye village
Some 245 schools in Kyrgyzstan are in disrepair
Ulukbek Maripov lays capsule at construction site of new school in Bishkek
Officials discuss construction of first schools in cooperation with Russia
Cinemas and Internet cafes resume work in Osh city
School for 570 schoolchildren to be built in Jalal-Abad
New school to be built in Pervoe Maya village, Bakai-Ata district
Popular
Five documents signed following meeting of Kyrgyz-Turkish Commission Five documents signed following meeting of Kyrgyz-Turkish Commission
Bishkek to host International Ice Hockey Tournament Bishkek to host International Ice Hockey Tournament
Turkey ready to support project for construction of HES on Naryn river Turkey ready to support project for construction of HES on Naryn river
Kyrgyzstan asks to increase period of visa-free stay of citizens in Turkey Kyrgyzstan asks to increase period of visa-free stay of citizens in Turkey
14 September, Tuesday
10:39
Supplies of coal from Kara-Keche to begin in early October Supplies of coal from Kara-Keche to begin in early Octo...
10:18
Five schools under construction in Osh city
10:04
Moscow needs migrant construction workers
09:43
At least 20 people die after contracting coronavirus for week in Kyrgyzstan
09:28
Threat of decline in education coverage still urgent in Kyrgyzstan
13 September, Monday
19:21
Dushanbe to host session of CSTO Collective Security Council on September 16
18:35
Kamchybek Dosmatov appointed chief of staff of Osh City Hall
18:23
Humanitarian cargo delivered to Kyrgyzstan from China
18:20
Health Ministry develops new interagency COVID-19 response plan until 2023