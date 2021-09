A citizen of Uzbekistan suspected of illegal crossing of the state border was placed in the pre-trial detention facility 1 in Bishkek. Bishkek City Court informed 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made on September 11 by the Oktyabrsky District Court of the capital. The detainee will be in custody for two months.

It was reported that a 35-year-old resident of Uzbekistan, suspected of illegal crossing of the state border, was detained in Bishkek.