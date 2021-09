New technologies for road surface marking are tested in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

The day before, the employees of Bishkasfaltservice tested a road marking machine Shmelek. They marked a pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Orozbekov and Vasiliev Streets.

«The main advantage of this method is non-slip markings. All factors were taken into account, and the company is conducting a comparative analysis,» the City Hall said.

The enterprise applies cold plastic manually, and road paint and thermoplastic — using the marking machine.