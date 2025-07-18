More than 5,000 road signs produced in Kyrgyzstan

Production and Innovation Center state institution under the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan has produced 5,881 road signs since the beginning of the year through July. The press service of the ministry reported.

In addition to road signs, 10,000 reflectors (cataphotes) were produced, and 7,500 meters of posts were painted using polymer powder paint. The Production and Innovation Center provides road maintenance enterprises with the necessary road signs on a contractual basis.

Currently, a number of road maintenance enterprises are dismantling old road signs and installing new ones.