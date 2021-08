The Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development of Kyrgyzstan will organize fairs for residents of Bishkek and Osh on August 29. Press service of the ministry reported.

The townspeople will be able to buy food products at wholesale prices.

The fair will be held in Bishkek on Razzakov Street between Kievskaya and Toktogul Streets, in Osh — on Lenin Street (to the sports ground of the Agricultural College).