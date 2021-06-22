International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 262.3 million for 2 months

The gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan increased by $ 262.3 million over the past two months. Official website of the National Bank of the country says.

As a result of May 2021, the reserves reached $ 2,784.39 billion. Over the month, they increased by $ 108.81 million. The figure has dropped by $ 286.79 million compared to August 2020, when the maximum level of reserves was registered. But compared to May 2020, the reserves, on the contrary, grew by $ 227.77 million.

The National Bank uses the reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. The National Bank conducted 29 interventions in 2020, selling $ 467,150 million. Since the beginning of 2021, the National Bank has conducted five interventions, selling $ 208.2 million in the foreign exchange market.